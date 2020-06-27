Similar to the "USA" Kyrie 6 and PG 4, the Nike KD 13 is also joining this year's 4th of July celebrations.

The latest offering for Kevin Durant's signature sneaker is executed in a patriotic color scheme featuring a white textile upper that's accented with a multicolored blue and red Swoosh on the sides. Additional hits of color are seen on the red tongue, laces, and sock liner. The KD 13 is cushioned with a double-stacked Air Zoom setup with a full-length Air Zoom cushioning unit in the midsole.

Expect this "USA" Nike KD 13 to arrive on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers on July 3. The retail price is set at $150.

Image via Nike

