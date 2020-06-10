Fresh off the re-issue of the "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" colorways, the resurgence of the classic Nike Dunk Low will continue this year with three more colorways reportedly dropping soon.

According to houseofheat, a trio of styles is expected to arrive sometime this spring season featuring the "Varsity Maize/Pine Green-White," "White/University Red," and "University Orange/Marine" color schemes. While an early look has yet to leak, mock-up images for each pair were provided by the sneaker leaker account.

As of now, this latest trio of the Nike Dunk Low is expected to release in Spring 2020 for a retail price of $100 each. Stay tuned to Sole Collector as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (06/10): With the "Brazil" Dunk Low already having released, the "University Red" pair will be dropping later than expected. Originally set to arrive this week, the pair has now been delayed to a July 1 launch via SNKRS.

Nike Dunk Low SP "University Red"

Release Date: 07/01/20

Color: White/University Red

Style #: CU1727-100

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low SP "Champs Colors"

Release Date: 06/24/20

Color: University Orange/Marine

Style #: CU1727-800

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low SP "Brazil"

Release Date: 05/21/20

Color: Varsity Maize/Pine Green-White

Style #: CU1727-700

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike