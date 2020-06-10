Fresh off the re-issue of the "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" colorways, the resurgence of the classic Nike Dunk Low will continue this year with three more colorways reportedly dropping soon.
According to houseofheat, a trio of styles is expected to arrive sometime this spring season featuring the "Varsity Maize/Pine Green-White," "White/University Red," and "University Orange/Marine" color schemes. While an early look has yet to leak, mock-up images for each pair were provided by the sneaker leaker account.
As of now, this latest trio of the Nike Dunk Low is expected to release in Spring 2020 for a retail price of $100 each. Stay tuned to Sole Collector as more information becomes available.
UPDATE (06/10): With the "Brazil" Dunk Low already having released, the "University Red" pair will be dropping later than expected. Originally set to arrive this week, the pair has now been delayed to a July 1 launch via SNKRS.
Nike Dunk Low SP "University Red"
Release Date: 07/01/20
Color: White/University Red
Style #: CU1727-100
Price: $100
Nike Dunk Low SP "Champs Colors"
Release Date: 06/24/20
Color: University Orange/Marine
Style #: CU1727-800
Price: $100
Nike Dunk Low SP "Brazil"
Release Date: 05/21/20
Color: Varsity Maize/Pine Green-White
Style #: CU1727-700
Price: $100