One of Gary Payton's most popular Nike signature basketball models, the Air Zoom Flight The Glove, is set to return to retailers this year but with a twist.

The leaked images provided by solebyjc reveal slight modifications to the shoe's latest reissue including a new translucent mesh shroud on the upper, but the green Monkey Paw tech by the heel and Swoosh branding across the midfoot remains intact. Completing the package are Zoom Air units encapsulated in the midsole for cushioning.

No release information was provided regarding the return of the Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

Image via solebyjc