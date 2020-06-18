This year's 30th-anniversary celebrations for the Nike Air Max 90 continues with a wild new "Galaxy" colorway arriving soon.

The theme behind this pair has yet to be revealed by the brand, but a first look provided by yankeekicks shows that the upper is predominately dressed in a galactic nebula graphic along with chrome details on the tongue and the side's Swoosh branding. The shoe also includes a hangtag that's printed with "SN. 2020" on it.

The release information for this Nike Air Max 90 "Galaxy" is currently unavailable but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (06/18): J23app confirms that the "Supernova" Air Max 90 is releasing at select Nike Sportswear retailers on June 20 for $130. Grab an official look below.

Image via Nike

