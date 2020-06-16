Nike will continue to deliver new executions of the Air Foamposite Pro with the latest pair rumored to feature a patriotic color scheme.

According to foamlicious, a navy blue hue covers the majority of the Foamposite upper and is accented with a red Swoosh on the sides. The mini-Swoosh on the eyestay is seen in white and works onto the heel and sock liner. Capping off the look is a gum rubber outsole. While images of the shoe have not yet leaked, zSneakerheadz has provided a mock-up image of what fans can expect to release soon.

As of now, Nike has yet to confirm the release of this Air Foamposite Pro "Blue Void" but the pair is rumored to release on May 21.

UPDATE (06/16): Official product shots of the "Blue Void" Air Foamposite Pro have surfaced. The shoe is scheduled to drop on June 25 for $230.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Blue Void"

Release Date: 05/25/20

Color: Blue Void/Gum Light Brown-White-University Red

Style #: CJ0325-400

Price: $230

Image via Nike

