Another Nike Air Foamposite One release is on the horizon and the latest pair may possibly be tied to next year's NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

Both zSneakerheadz and Soleheatonfeet are reporting that a new "Black/Black-Barely Green-Barely Green" colorway is slated to release February 2021. While early images have yet to surface, the mock-up image provided suggests that the Foamposite upper will don a pale green hue and could feature glow-in-the-dark elements but that hasn't been confirmed. Adding to the look are black accents on the eye stay, sock liner, and outsole.

As of now, an official release date for the Nike Air Foamposite One "Barely Green" has not yet been confirmed by the brand, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the months ahead.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Barely Green"

Release Date: February 2021

Color: Black/Black/Barely Green/Barely Green

Style #: CV1766-001‬

Price: $230