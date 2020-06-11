With NBA 2K20's MyPlayer Nation at its last leg, Nike has revealed the final challenge and shoe for the Gamer Exclusive program.

Dubbed "Winner's Circle," the Adapt BB 2.0 GE will be available to gamers on the winning team of the MyPlayer Nation Finals, which is crurently led 3-0 by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Milwaukee Bucks. The shoe dons a regal gold colorway that's a nod to the NBA's Larry O'Brien championship trophy and is contrasted by a white Swoosh and power-lacing midsole. According to the brand, only a limited amount of pairs will be available, but a specific number was not revealed.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 GE "Winner's Circle" will be releasing exclusively on SNKRS for $400.

