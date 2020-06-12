The Nike Adapt Auto Max, a new-ish silhouette that brings revolutionary power lacing technology and archival Air Max design language together, is back on the launch calendar in a fresh colorway.

Dubbed "Anthracite," this pair sports a dark lightweight mesh foundation, which serves as a backdrop for a deep green tooling setup and bright yellow Swoosh hits. The look is a bit of a contrast to its lighter predecessors styled in platinum and grey.

The "Anthracite" Adapt Auto Max will release on SNKRS for $400 on June 18.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike