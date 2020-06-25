Nike ACG is ready to introduce a new silhouette that's primed for fans who enjoy hiking during the warmer weather.

Today, the Swoosh has unveiled its Air Zoom AO model that features design elements from the brand's vast archive, but also incorporates modern technology. The sleek upper is pulled from the Phantom VNM soccer cleat with a toggle lacing system hidden by an ACG-branded shroud, and utilizes a hard rubber toe for durability. The tooling is modeled after the Kukini and SFB Jungle boot for its water-draining characteristics. A sticky rubber outsole provides traction, and responsive cushioning comes in the form of Zoom Air in the heel.

The Nike ACG Air Zoom AO releases on July 9 at Nike.com and at select retailers.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike