Although the remainder of Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swoosh is still outfitting its top young talent with new special edition sneakers.

Unveiled on EYBL's Instagram account yesterday is this year's summer collection including colorful tie-dye iterations of the Kobe 5 Protro and the KD 13, as well as a range of Nike apparel that's decorated with the aforementioned tie-dye graphics.

For now, the Nike 2020 EYBL summer collection isn't expected to release to the public and may remain exclusive to the league's Class of 2020.

Image via NikeEYB

Image via NikeEYB