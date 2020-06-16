Although the remainder of Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swoosh is still outfitting its top young talent with new special edition sneakers.
Unveiled on EYBL's Instagram account yesterday is this year's summer collection including colorful tie-dye iterations of the Kobe 5 Protro and the KD 13, as well as a range of Nike apparel that's decorated with the aforementioned tie-dye graphics.
For now, the Nike 2020 EYBL summer collection isn't expected to release to the public and may remain exclusive to the league's Class of 2020.