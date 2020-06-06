Beyond the joke that plays out each NBA postseason as teams are eliminated from contention, fishing has become a favorite pastime of many of the league's stars. That's nothing new—players like Hall of Famer Allen Iverson have proclaimed their love for the sport (or hobby) for many years. The 2001 MVP grew up fishing in the James River near his hometown of Newport News, VA and once told Bleacher Report that he has aspirations of becoming a professional fisherman one day. Whether or not that becomes a reality remains to be seen, but a sneaker celebrating his potential second career is on the way.

Designer Frank Cooke, best known for his previous work with Jordan Brand, took to Instagram to offer a first look at a "Bubba Chuck" Reebok Question collaboration he worked on with Nice Kicks. The design is said to be inspired by Iverson's off-court love of fishing.

The shoe takes on a Nike ACG feel, sporting an outdoorsy mid of vibrant and neutral tones. Under lowly lit conditions, the shoe features glow-in-the-dark detailing, which Cooker says is a nod to the "illusive characteristics of a tactical lure." Specs of the special seeding package highlights tackle box packaging, bait and licensing, fishing hat and die-cut stickers.

A release date for the "Bubba Chuck" Question hasn't been announced, but we'll keep you posted as new details are revealed.

UPDATE (05/28): According to Shop Nicekicks and Frank Cooke, the "Bubba Chuck's Fishing" Question will release on June 12.

UPDATE (06/06): In the wake of George Floyd's tragic murder, Cooke confirmed that his "Bubba Chuck's Fishing" Question collab with Shop Nicekicks has been postponed until further notice.