With the NBA resuming play next month, New Balance is releasing more colorways of Kawhi Leonard's OMN1S sneaker soon.

A follow up to the "Sundown" collection that released in March, the latest "First Light" makeup continues the story of Kawhi Leonard’s return to his hometown state of California, known for its sunshine year-round and summertime hoops. The styles feature a mismatched pink and yellow FitWeave upper with contrasting accents dressing the laces, which sits atop a black FuelCell midsole. Just like the "Sundown" pack, the OMN1S will drop alongside the 997 and 850 in similar color schemes, but those have yet to be revealed.

The New Balance "First Light" collection releases on Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers on July 9.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance