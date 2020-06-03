New Balance is taking a different approach in celebrating 2020's Global Running Day, which is annually observed on June 3, to speak out against the tragic murder of Ahmaud Arbery who lost his life to racism earlier this year while jogging.

The brand issued a statement on its social media accounts today that it will be donating 10,000 pairs of running shoes to Black community-based programs in the Atlanta area but the specific styles were not revealed. "When you go out for a run today to train, to better yourself, or just to clear your head, join us in saying his name: Ahmaud Arbery."

New Balance has also used its social media presence earlier this week to speak up against police brutality and racism that links to a petition demanding for justice following the murder of George Floyd.