Kith is looking to build on the success of its first-ever Vans collaboration last year by dropping a new set of styles soon.

Red and blue-based iterations of the Classic Slip-On will be available this weekend as part of the brand's Summer 2020 capsule, and feature canvas uppers that are decorated with prints inspired by Moroccan tiles. The model has been elevated with padded collars and co-branded insoles, and sits on a white vulcanized midsole.

The Kith x Vans Classic Slip-On collab along with the entire 73 piece Summer 2020 collection will release Kith.com at 11 a.m. EST and at Kith stores on June 27. Pricing has yet to be announced.