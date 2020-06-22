A Ma Maniére isn't the only sneaker boutique that's expected to be getting a Nike Air Force 1 collaboration according to new reports suggesting Kith being the latest to receive that honor next year.

While founder Ronnie Fieg has worked with Nike in the past, an Air Force 1 collab is not a silhouette included on the list thus far. Putting an end to that, Kith's first-ever Air Force 1 Low is purported to don a "White/White/University Red/Metallic Gold" color scheme according to leaker py_rates but an early look is currently unavailable. Similar to past Kith projects, fans can expect signature details featured throughout parts of the shoe.

As of now, there is no official release information for the Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low but the pair is scheduled to drop sometime in Spring 2020 for $120.

UPDATE (03/25): It's been relatively quiet on the KITH x Nike Air Force 1, but a new colorway covers the latest issue of Japanese publication SHOES MASTER. This pair is styled in white leather, with textured KITH logo quarters, a red velvet interior, forefoot Swoosh embroidery, KITH-branded tongues and insoles and pre-aged soles. While a release hasn't yet been confirmed, there's a White/White-University Red-Metallic Gold KITH x Air Force 1 Low rumored to be dropping this spring.

UPDATE (05/26): Here's an official look at Kith's upcoming Air Force 1 Low collab. As of now, a release date surrounding this pair has yet to be announced.

UPDATE (06/22): Ronnie Fieg has confirmed that the Kith x Air Force 1 Low will be releasing this summer. Exact launch details are are currently unknown, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for further developments in the weeks ahead.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike