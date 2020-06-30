After inking an endorsement deal with Converse in late 2018, the brand is giving Kelly Oubre Jr. his own collection, which is centered around two iterations of the All Star Pro BB.

According to the brand, the latest Converse "Soul" collection is a nod to Oubre Jr.'s unique personality that's channeled with the high and low top versions of the hoops model. The first pair dons a purple tie-dye graphic on the upper that's contrasted by an icy-blue outsole, while the latter sports a wave-like graphic inspired by Oubre Jr.’s style.

Converse and Oubre Jr's "Soul" collection is releasing on Converse.com/basketball and at select Converse retailers starting July 2, but retail pricing wasn't revealed.

