Jordan Brand is ushering in summer with an exciting lineup of Air Jordan retro releases for June.

Starting things off will be the iconic "Hare" color scheme that originally debuted on an Air Jordan 7 and is now reimagined as an Air Jordan 6. Jordan Brand revisits the "Animal Instinct" theme with a new 2.0 version of the Air Jordan 3 while the Air Jordan 5 is getting the "Top 3" treatment, combining the "Fire Red," "Metallic," and "Grape" styles into one.

Fans of the Air Jordan 11 will also be treated to two new iterations of the low including a "Concord" colorway releasing in women's sizing and the other combining the "Concord" and Bred" into one. Rounding out the month is a women's-exclusive Air Jordan 1 High "Tie-Dye."

Check out all of this month's Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.