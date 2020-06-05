In addition to Nike's joint $40 million pledge announced earlier today, Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan are donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations in the Black community who are committed to fighting for racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.

"Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community," the brand said in a statement today. "Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

This donation is a response following the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer, which sparked ongoing protests throughout the country in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Michael Jordan previously issued a statement regarding the recent events last week where he said "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."