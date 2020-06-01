While retailer James Whitner is typically behind the scenes for his sneaker projects, the industry veteran is now using his stores' social media presence to speak up against racism following the police killing of George Floyd.

Throughout the week, Whitner's The Whitaker Grp, which is a channel of retailers that include Social Status, APB, Prosper, BeSocial, and A Ma Maniére, are using their Instagram accounts to encourage active dialogue and awareness about Black-American life with the latest #TWGBlackout campaign. To encourage this, participants will be entered into a sneaker giveaway that includes the recently-released Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React, A Ma Maniere's Air Force 1s (including the unreleased friends-and-family style, and many others.

To enter, fans must follow all of The Whitaker Grp's Instagram channels, tag a friend, and leave a comment regarding a strategy they're going to use to further the dialogue with the hashtag #TWGBlackout. One winner will receive all the shoes above.