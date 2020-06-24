Foot Locker is joining in on fight against racial inequality and injustice following the murder of George Floyd, by announcing a $200 million pledge in support of Black communities in America.

"We stand resolute in our commitment to fight racial inequality and injustice," said Foot Locker Chairman and CEO, Richard Johnson. "This commitment extends beyond words. It is part of our culture and the way we operate as an inclusive and diverse organization. We recognize that Black Culture plays a pivotal role in shaping Sneaker Culture – the foundation of our business at Foot Locker, Inc. We believe we have an obligation to add our voice and actions to drive meaningful and lasting change across our company and within the communities we serve."

The donation will be distributed throughout a five-year span and will focus on enriching economic development and education in the communities. On the economic development side, the retailer will be purchasing more products from Black-owned brands, investing in additional Black-owned businesses, and more.

After announcing the recipients for this year's Foot Locker Scholar Athletes program, the retailer has now revealed that future classes will benefit additional Black students.