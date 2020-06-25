Fans can now purchase a few of the most sought-after sneakers ever created through eBay and long-time sneaker seller Sole Supremacy's special “Vault Sale” event, which is taking place right now.

20 rare sneaker grails are currently up for auction including Travis Scott's unreleased Air Jordan 4 collab, Drake's OVO x Air Jordan 11 "Pink Snake," the Nike Mag, player-exclusive Air Jordan Retros created for specific brand-sponsored collegiate athletes, and the ultra-rare Air Jordan 3/8 "Kobe" pack, just to name a few. In celebration of the event, fans can enter to win a pair of the white "Oregon" Air Jordan 3 PEs in a size 11 by following eBay on Twitter, commenting on the giveaway announcement, and letting the platform know how many pairs of sneakers are in your closet.

eBay and Sole Supremacy's "Vault Sale" auction will end on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. EST. Check out every sneaker that's up for grabs here.