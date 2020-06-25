Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week they're joined by former UFC fighter, comedian and podcaster Brendan Schaub. During the episode he talks about his sneaker history, talks about Joe Rogan and Bryan Callen's lack of sneaker game, and a hilarious story about custom Air Jordans falling apart.