After collaborating with the brand on a Japan-exclusive project in 2018, streetwear collective Brain Dead is once again linking up with Reebok to re-imagine the Classic Leather sneaker.

Although we only get a small glimpse of the upcoming project, teaser shots from the brand's Kyle Ng on Instagram reveal a mesh-based upper with fuzzy suede quarter panels and on the laces. The Reebok branding on the side has been modified with a new "Brain Dead" text alongside the U.K. flag and Brain Dead's signature head logo on the tongue.

As of now, the release information surrounding the latest Brain Dead x Reebok Classic Leather has yet to be revealed but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/16): Brain Dead confirms that its Reebok Classic Leather collab is releasing on June 19 at wearebraindead.com and at select Reebok stockists but a retail price was not announced.