Following the release of two Bodega x New Balance 997S styles last year, the two Boston-based brands have another sneaker collaboration coming soon.

This time around, Bodega is opting for the X-Racer, which is New Balance's modernized trail sneaker that draws inspiration from its models from the '90s and '00s. According to the teaser post on Instagram, the shoe is made to handle all-terrains including what appears to be ballistic mesh on the upper that's fused with reinforced overlays, the "N" branding uses a webbing style on the lateral side and a more traditional pink logo on the medial. Adding to the look is a speckled Absorb midsole and trail-styled outsole.

As of now, the release information for the Bodega x New Balance X-Racer collab hasn't been revealed, but we'll keep you updated as soon as details are announced.