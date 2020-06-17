On the heels of selling the "Ultimate Sneaker Collection" last July and setting a world record with a pair of game-worn "Chicago" Air Jordan 1s from 1985, Sotheby's is back with a truly unique footwear auction.

This time around, the multinational broker will hold an auction for a pair of waffle spike shoes handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. The shoes, which are said to have been cobbled in either 1970 or early 1971 prior to the formation of Nike later that year, were created for University of Oregon track runner John Mays. A historic relic no matter how you look at it, this pair is said to be just one of a handful in existence and is the first ever to make its way to auction.

Bill Bowerman and John Mays, Image via Sotheby's

While the vintage spikes would be a rarity regardless, they feature a waffle sole upgrade made by Bowerman—only present on the right shoe—which may make them a truly one of a kind pair. According to Sotheby's, the addition was added to make the shoes perform better for Mays, a detail which is confirmed by an accompanying letter from Bowerman to Mays.

Sotheby's is currently estimating a sale price of between $130 to $150,000, although is recent auctions for rare pairs are any indication, it wouldn't shock us if these ended up selling for even more.

Interested buyers can put a bid in here. The auction will end next Friday, June 26.

