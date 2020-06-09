Reebok's latest collaboration is with California-based sneaker shop Bait and Disney Pixar's Toy Story, and centered around the Instapump Fury.

The shoe pictured here pays homage to the movie's most iconic characters with the left pair representing Buzz Lightyear and his Space Ranger uniform while the right shoe is a nod to Woody's cowboy attire. The collab will also come with special 'toy' packaging along with an apparel collection inspired by the beloved characters.

The Bait x Disney Toy Story x Reebok Instapump Fury is releasing on June 12 exclusively at Bait via online raffle that you can enter now, and in-store at Bait Shibuya and Osaka stores in Japan. The retail price is set at $200.

Image via Bait

