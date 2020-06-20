In addition to a new colorway of the Air Jordan 4, it appears that a Jordan 7 Retro is in line for Parisian soccer club PSG.

Soleheatonfeet provides early details on the release, expected to sport a white leather base, navy overlays and a mix of club-inspired accents hits throughout. Images of the shoe have not yet leaked, but ZSneakerheadz shared a mock-up of what the shoe may look like.

While the Jordan 4 is expected to hit retail later this summer, the "PSG" Jordan 7 will land sometime next spring. Stick with Sole Collector for updates and a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 7 Retro "PSG"

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: White/College Navy-Sport Royal-University Red

Style #: CZ0789-105