According to the latest reports, the beloved Air Jordan 7 Retro "Flint" may be returning to shelves early next year.

Leaker accounts Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz are suggesting that a pair dressed in "White/Flint Grey-Black-Varsity Purple" is expected to release as part of Jordan Brand's Spring 2021 lineup. Although there's no confirmation that the upcoming style will mirror the previous "Flint" Air Jordan 7, the leaked color scheme is similar to the 2007 launch.

As of now, Jordan Brand has confirmed the release date for the upcoming Air Jordan 7 Retro but it's slated to launch sometime in Spring 2021. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 7 Retro "Flint"

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: White/Flint Grey-Black-Varsity Purple

Style #: CU9307-100

Price: $N/A