Jordan Brand's release plans for 2020's holiday season continue to be spoiled by powerhouse sneaker leaker accounts on social media and the latest includes a new Air Jordan 6 arriving later this year.

According to zSneakerheadz and Soleheatonfeet, an all-black colorway of Michael Jordan's sixth signature model will debut this holiday season. Early images have yet to surface but given its increased $210 price point, it's likely that the pair will incorporate premium materials throughout the black color scheme. It's also worth noting that this shoe will be arriving exclusively in women's sizing.

As of now, an official release date for this Air Jordan 6 SD Women's has yet to be announced by the brand but stay tuned for further developments in the coming months.

Air Jordan 6 Retro Women's SD

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Black/Black/Black

Style #: ‪DB9818-001‬

Price: $210