With the "What The" Air Jordan 4 expected to release in November, the Air Jordan 5 may be the next model to receive a similar mash-up style.

The pair is expected to be called the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5, which is a color scheme first introduced on the Air Jordan 1 back in 2016. According to zSneakerheadz, the latest colorway will combine three of the most popular colorways of the model including Fire Red, Black Metallic and Grape. While an early look is currently unavailable, houseofheat has provided fans with a mock-up photo of what fans can expect next year.

The Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" is expected to drop sometime in 2020. Stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/10): The "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 is releasing later than expected and will now arrive at select Jordan Brand retailers on June 20 for $200.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3"

Release Date: 06/20/20

Color: Black/Fire Red-Grape Ice-New Emerald

Style #: CZ1786-001

Price: $200

Image via Nike

