The 30th-anniversary celebration of the Air Jordan 5 will reportedly spill over into 2021 as a new colorway is set to make its debut.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a pair dressed in "Anthracite/Wolf Grey-Clear-Black" is expected to hit shelves early next year. Above is a mock-up photo provided by zSneakerheadz which suggests that the pair will don an anthracite-colored upper with wolf grey Jumpman branding on the tongue, black midsole, and translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 5 "Anthracite" is expected to drop sometime during the first half of 2021, but an official release date hasn't been announced by the brand. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments in the coming months.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "Anthracite"

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: Anthracite/Wolf Grey-Clear-Black

Style #: DB0731-001

Price: $N/A