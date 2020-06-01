The "Grape" Air Jordan 5 is arguably one of the most popular iterations of Michael Jordan's fifth signature sneaker and has been flipped in various ways over the years. Most recently, a laceless pair released in 2018 as a nod to the signature styling of the sneaker by Will Smith's character on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In 2013, a "Black Grape" version was introduced. According to @zsneakerheadz, a "Grape Ice" version will be added in 2020.

This upcoming color scheme reportedly takes the most literal approach yet to the "Grape" theme and will be dressed in purple nubuck. The usual emerald green accents will be present on the tongue branding, shark teeth on the midsole, and sections of the outsole. While no official images have surfaced just yet, initial mock-ups suggest the pair will sit atop a black midsole and icy outsole.

Look for the "Alternate Grape" Air Jordan 5 to arrive at select retailers in April 2020. Stay tuned as more updates become available regarding this future release.

UPDATE (03/13): Thanks to chickenwop_, here's a first look at the upcoming "Alternate Grape" Air Jordan 5 expected to release at select Jordan Brand retailers on June 27.

UPDATE (03/21): Here's a detailed look at the "Alternate Grape" Air Jordan 5 thanks to hanzuying.

UPDATE (06/01): According to zSneakerheadz, the "Alternate Grape" Air Jordan 5 is now scheduled to release on July 7 for a retail price of $190.

Air Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape"

Release Date: 07/07/20

Color: Grape Ice/Black-Clear-New Emerald

Style #: 136027-500

Price: 190

Image via hanzuying

