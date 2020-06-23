What's been a strong run for the Air Jordan 4 will reportedly continue later this year, with an all-new colorway of the model hitting retail.

According to Soleheatonfeet, this new make-up of the Jordan 4 in Summit White/Neutral Grey-Muslin-Pine Green is set to release this summer. Images of the shoe have not yet leaked, but ZSneakerheadz put together the mock-up above to give readers an indication of what to expect. The 2004 "Classic Green" Retro has also been rumored for a re-release this year.

As of now, the new "Pine Green" Jordan 4 is pegged for Sept. 2020 at an increased retail price of $225. Updates soon here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (06/23): According to Pinoe77, the new "Pine Green" Air Jordan 4 is now slated to drop earlier than expeced on Aug. 5 for $225.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SP "Pine Green"

Release Date: 08/05/2020

Color: Summit White/Neutral Grey-Muslin-Pine Green

Style #: CK6630-100

Price: $225