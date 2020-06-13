The "University Blue" Air Jordan 4 isn't the only style reportedly releasing in 2021 as rumors of another colorway may be joining next year's lineup.

Per Soleheatonfeet, a pair dressed in “White/Tech Grey/Black/Fire Red” is hitting shelves in May 2021. Although the upcoming style matches the color description of the recent 2016 “White Cement” Air Jordan 4 release, it remains unconfirmed if it will actually use the iconic style or incorporate an alternate color blocking. Given its far-off release date, an early look at the upcoming retro hasn’t been revealed.

This rumored Air Jordan 4 is expected to drop sometime in May 2021 but an exact date hasn’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 4 Retro

Release Date: May 2021

Color: White/Tech Grey/Black/Fire Red

Style #: CT8527-100

Price: $200