Alongside the upcoming "UNC" Air Jordan 1 High, rumors suggest that a similar color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 4 early next year.

Soleheatonfeet is reporting that the latest iteration is expected to don a "University Blue/Tech Grey-White-Black" color palette. Although the inspiration behind his pair is unconfirmed, the University Blue hue is often reserved to pay homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater, the UNC Tar Heels.

This upcoming Jordan 4 Retro "University Blue" is slated to release in early 2021, but an official release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/23): Pinoe77 is reporting that the "University Blue" Air Jordan 4 will arrive on March 6, 2021 with an increased $225 price tag.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "University Blue"

Release Date: 03/06/2021

Color: University Blue/Tech Grey/White/Black

Style #: CT8527-400

Price: $225