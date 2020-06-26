Adding to a busy remainder of the year for the Air Jordan 4 is another new colorway of the model expected during the fall. 

Soleheatonfeet confirms that a pair in Deep Ocean/Sail-Cement Grey-Fire Red has been added to the launch calendar. While images have yet to surface, ZSneakerheadz produced the mock-up above, which is similar to the lasered PE made for Carmelo Anthony prior to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Air Jordan 4 Carmelo Anthony Olympic Laser PE
Image via depeche23mode

An official release date hasn't been announced. Stick with us for updates and a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE
Release Date: Fall 2020
Color: Deep Ocean/Sail-Cement Grey-Fire Red
Style #: CW0898-400
Price: $190