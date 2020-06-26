Adding to a busy remainder of the year for the Air Jordan 4 is another new colorway of the model expected during the fall.

Soleheatonfeet confirms that a pair in Deep Ocean/Sail-Cement Grey-Fire Red has been added to the launch calendar. While images have yet to surface, ZSneakerheadz produced the mock-up above, which is similar to the lasered PE made for Carmelo Anthony prior to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Image via depeche23mode

An official release date hasn't been announced. Stick with us for updates and a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE

Release Date: Fall 2020

Color: Deep Ocean/Sail-Cement Grey-Fire Red

Style #: CW0898-400

Price: $190