Although the 2019-20 NBA season is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan Brand is lacing Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum with another player-exclusive Air Jordan 34.

Thanks to US_11, we're learning that Tatum is getting a new "Welcome to the Zoo" makeup. While the inspiration behind the pair remains unknown, the use of faux fur is present on the upper with patterns borrowed from a variety of exotic animals. Similar to previous PEs, the inside of the tongue has the nickname of his son, Deuce, while Tatum's "JT" logo is stamped on the front of the left shoe.

As of now, a release date for the Air Jordan 34 PE "Welcome to the Zoo" has yet to be announced, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

Image via US_11/Nike

