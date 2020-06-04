An onslaught of new Air Jordan 3s is on the horizon, including this new make-up releasing exclusively in women's sizing.

According to ZSneakerheadz, the "Laser Orange" Air Jordan 3 will debut this summer. The shoe sports the classic white leather upper, cement grey elephant print overlays, with "Citrus" Jordan 11 Low-like hits of vibrant orange on the eyelets and midsole.

While the retro hasn't officially been announced by Jordan Brand, leaked info has the "Laser Orange" Jordan 3 pegged for a July 2020 release at $190. Stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/04): With a release date still unconfirmed, zSneakerheadz shares a first look at the "Laser Orange" Air Jordan 3 expected to release next month exclusively in women's sizing for $190.

Image via zsneakerheadz