Before the rumored return of the "Cool Grey" colorway and debut of the "Midnight Navy" make-up next year, there might be another new Air Jordan 3 colorway on the way this summer.

First reported by pyleaks, a pair bearing resemblance to DJ Khaled's Friends & Family "Another One" collaboration from 2018 is in the works. While images of the retro have not yet leaked, pyleaks' mock-ups suggest a straightforward pair styled in royal blue leather with cement grey elephant print overlays. This may be the closest any of us get to the coveted Khaled collab, which sell for $6,000+ on the resale market.

As of now, the "Varsity Royal" Jordan 3 is expected to release on June 25 for $190. Stick with Sole Collector for a first look and release updates.

UPDATE (06/10): Official images of the "Varsity Royal" Air Jordan 3 has surfaced, which currently has a tentative release date of June 26 for $190.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Varsity Royal"

Release Date: 06/26/20

Color: Varsity Royal/Varsity Royal-Cement Grey

Style #: CT8532-400

Price: $190

Image via Nike

