Joining the upcoming "Laser Orange" and "Varsity Royal" make-ups is a newish Air Jordan 3 release reportedly arriving this summer.

According to zSneakerheadz, the latest pair is expected to don the model's beloved "Fire Red" color scheme, but boasts a translucent heel tab that incorporates both Jumpman and Nike Air branding. The leaker account also suggests that there will be two versions of the shoe releasing, but early images of either have yet to surface.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the two Jordan 3 Retro SE "Fire Red" but it's slated to drop on Aug. 1 for $200. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/14): Images via zsneakerheadz give us a first look at what the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE DNM "Fire Red" will look like. The pictures show that this version is different from the OG, with some elephant print denim hits to the toebox, back heel, and around the laces. You can check out what the Retro is set to look like down below.

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE DNM "Fire Red"

Release Date: 08/01/20

Color: White/Black-Fire Red

Style #: CZ6431-100

Price: $200

Image via zSneakerHeadz