It appears that Jordan Brand will be upgrading the popular Air Jordan 3 with various exotic prints for an "Animal Pack" coming this fall.

According to @zsneakerheadsz and @soleheatonfeet, different faux animal patterns will cover the uppers of both pairs, including one version completely wrapped in black pony hair. Release information for the forthcoming Jordan 3 "Animal Pack" is currently limited, but stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (05/06): Along with the "Hare" Air Jordan 6 releasing a week later than originally planned, the "Animal Instinct 2.0" Air Jordan 3 will follow suit. Initially advertised for a June 6 drop, the new "Animal Instinct" colorway will now release on Saturday, June 13 via SNKRS and other Jordan Brand retailers.

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE "Animal Instinct 2.0"

Release Date: 06/06/20

Color: Black/Black-White-Gorge Green

Style #: CV3583-003

Price: $225

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE "Animal Instinct"

Release Date: 12/19/19

Color: Black/Dark Mocha/Rope/Multi-Color

Style #: CK4344-002

Price: $225

Image via Nike

