It appears that Jordan Brand will be upgrading the popular Air Jordan 3 with various exotic prints for an "Animal Pack" coming this fall.
According to @zsneakerheadsz and @soleheatonfeet, different faux animal patterns will cover the uppers of both pairs, including one version completely wrapped in black pony hair. Release information for the forthcoming Jordan 3 "Animal Pack" is currently limited, but stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.
UPDATE (05/06): Along with the "Hare" Air Jordan 6 releasing a week later than originally planned, the "Animal Instinct 2.0" Air Jordan 3 will follow suit. Initially advertised for a June 6 drop, the new "Animal Instinct" colorway will now release on Saturday, June 13 via SNKRS and other Jordan Brand retailers.
Air Jordan 3 Retro SE "Animal Instinct 2.0"
Release Date: 06/06/20
Color: Black/Black-White-Gorge Green
Style #: CV3583-003
Price: $225
Air Jordan 3 Retro SE "Animal Instinct"
Release Date: 12/19/19
Color: Black/Dark Mocha/Rope/Multi-Color
Style #: CK4344-002
Price: $225