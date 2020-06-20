A popular color scheme may be coming to the Air Jordan 13 and will reportedly hit shelves next year according to zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files.

Leaked images of the shoe have yet to surface but an early rendering provided by the leaker accounts suggest it will feature a white-based upper that's paired with bright orange "Starfish" accents on the mudguard and heel counter, which is a color popularized on 2015's "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 High release.

As of now, the release date for this "Starfish" Air Jordan 13 has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand but the leaked info suggests it will arrive sometime in early 2021. We'll keep you updated in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Starfish"

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: White/Black-Starfish

Style #: N/A

Price: $190