In addition to the "University Gold" Air Jordan 12 expected in July 2020, rumors suggest that we'll be treated to a new Air Jordan 13 make-up that draws a similarity to a Player Exclusive style.

According to Soleheatonfeet, this "Lucky Green" iteration is also expected in July 2020. While an early look has yet to surface, zSneakerheadz created a mock-up, bearing resemblance to NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen's Air Jordan 13 "Three-Point Record" PE that released in 2011.

The "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 is slated to drop in July 2020. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (05/23): Thanks to hanzuying, here's another look at the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 that's scheduled to drop on July 4 for $190.

UPDATE (06/15): According to DJFolk and zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 13 "Lucky Green" is now expected to launch on Sept. 26 after it was initially slated to release on July 4.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green"

Release Date: 09/26/20

Color: White/Black/Lucky Green

Style #: DB6537-113

Price: $190

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying