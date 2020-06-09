Mostly known for its Bulls-inspired iterations, the Air Jordan 12 also includes classic blue-accented colorways in its lineup, such as the OG "Obsidian" and retros like "French Blue" and "Nubuck." Perhaps that's a good sign for the latest pair to hit the rumor mill, expected to hit stores later this year.

According to ZSneakerheadz, "Stone Blue" Air Jordan 12s are in the works for a summer launch. While images have yet to surface, the provided mock-up and color description suggest an all-blue colorway with different variations of the hue featured throughout.

We'll keep you posted on any new developments and will update with images as soon as they become available here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (06/09): Thanks to zSneakerheadz, here's a first look at the Air Jordan 12 "Stone Blue" slated to drop in full-family sizes on Aug. 8 for $190. Note that the shoe seen here is in grade school sizing.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Stone Blue"

Release Date: 08/08/20

Color: Stone Blue/Legend Blue-Obsidian

Style #: 130690-404

Price: $190

Image via zsneakerheadz