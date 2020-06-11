As the year enters its final stretch, rumors of 2020 Air Jordan releases continue to pile up including a new Air Jordan 11 Low reportedly debuting in April.

According to zSneakerheadz on Twitter, the latest offering will feature suede on the upper replacing the traditional mesh and patent leather construction. While an early look is currently unavailable, the shoe is expected to feature a "White/University Red-Black-True Red" color scheme.

As of now, this Air Jordan 11 Low Suede is slated to drop in 2020.

UPDATE (12/05): In line with the initial reportings, a closer look at this Air Jordan 11 Low Suede in the "White/University Red-Black-True Red" color scheme arriving next year does feature suede on the upper that's paired with a traditional black patent leather overlay and a red semi-translucent outsole. Check out an early look thanks to hanzuying, which is scheduled to release on Apr. 25, 2020 for $185.5.

UPDATE (06/11): Initially scheduled to drop next week, this Air Jordan 11 Retro Low is now expected to release on June 27 for $185.

Image via Nike

