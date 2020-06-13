This year's Air Jordan 11 holiday release may be arriving alongside the return of the classic "Cool Grey" colorway after the brand-sponsored athlete Jayson Tatum teased a possible first look at the upcoming retro on social media.

The pair seen above resembles a sample version from 2010 given its mesh-based construction replacing the traditional suede upper but the patent leather mudguard and icy blue translucent outsole remain untouched. The "Cool Grey" colorway isn't part of the Jordan 11's original run in 1996 but the color palette has become a staple for Jordan Brand since its debut on the model in 2001.

As of now, a release date for this year's Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" hasn't been announced by the brand but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.