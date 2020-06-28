Not only is the Air Jordan 1 High lineup continuing to expand, but women are being treated to strong make-ups beyond the usual deliveries in pinks and pastels. On the schedule for next year is another new pair that inherits classic blocking, while pairing it with a metallic touch.
According to ZSneakerheadz, the "Silver Toe" Jordan 1 High will debut sometime in early 2021. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the mock-up indicates that the shoe will take on the "Black Toe" look, but with a metallic silver toebox and heel panel.
This pair joins an upcoming "Lucky Green" colorway on the women's release calendar. There's no date yet, but we'll follow up with a first look and more information when it becomes available.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Silver Toe"
Release Date: Early 2021
Color: Black/Metallic Silver-White-Black
Style #: CD0461-001