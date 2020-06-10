Next year's Air Jordan 1 releases for the holiday season are starting to pile up. With already rumors that two new iterations are arriving during the latter months of 2020, another colorway has been reportedly added to the list.

According to zSneakerheadz and Soleheatonfeet, fans can expect the new "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High to feature a white leather upper with navy overlays as well as metallic silver Swooshes. Although early images of this rumored retro have not yet surfaced, the leaker accounts have has provided a mock-up to serve as a visual representation to the shoe.

While Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the information, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG expected to drop during 2020's holiday season for an increased retail price of $170. Stick it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (04/07): According to mr_unloved1s, the Japan-exclusive Air Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" that released back in 2001 is rumored to re-release sometime this holiday season. Note that the pair pictured above is the original release as early images of this year's version has yet to surface.

UPDATE (06/10): Thanks to wavegod_thelegend, a first look at the Air Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" has surfaced. As of now, the shoe is currently scheduled to hit retailers sometime between this year's fall and holiday season but a release date has not yet be confirmed by the brand.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Midnight Navy"

Release Date: Fall/Holiday 2020

Color: White/Metallic Silver-Midnight Navy

Style #: DC1788-100

Price: $170