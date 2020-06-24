Jordan Brand is seemingly prepared to use every color combination possible for its beloved Air Jordan 1. Next year, fans will reportedly be treated to a brand new "Dark Mocha" makeup.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the upcoming style is slated to debut in June featuring a sail-based upper that's complemented by dark brown overlays and black accents on the Swoosh and collar. Images of the sneaker have yet to surface but zSneakerheadz has provided a mock-up of what to expect.

The Air Jordan 1 "Dark Mocha" is rumored to release during June 2020 for $160.

UPDATE (06/24): First look at one of the two upcoming "Dark Mocha" Air Jordan 1 High OG retros set to release this year via Zsneakerheadz. The shoe, which takes on "Black Toe" color blocking, is now expected to release sometime during the holiday season.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Dark Mocha"

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Sail/Dark Mocha/Black-Black

Style #: 555088-105

Price: $160

Image via zsneakerheadz